BTS to rerun on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

ENTERTAINMENT

(NBC)

BTS will be making a return appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”According to the show’s Ellentube webpage, the seven-piece act will appear on Thursday’s episode, which will be hosted by Mario Lopez and also feature actress Kathryn Hahn, as titular host Ellen takes the day off.“Then, it’s the global phenomenon BTS! The group makes waves wherever they go, and their ARMY is sure to follow! They’ve got another unbelievable performance in store, and it’s sure to get everyone excited for the new season!” the show’s website reported.An official from the boy band’s agency Big Hit Entertainment said Tuesday, however, that the episode would not contain a new performance, and “the act’s gig in the Thursday episode is not ‘Idol.’”Making waves in the US entertainment scene, BTS made its US daytime TV debut on the show on Nov. 19 last year. The group showcased a performance of “Mic Drop” and discussed its music. The bandmates sat down with DeGeneres again on May 25, performing “Fake Love” and talking about the band’s return to the Billboard Music Awards.Having wrapped up the two-day Seoul leg of its “Love Yourself” world tour Sunday, BTS will kick off its US tour next week, which will include the first-ever stadium show by a Korean act at Citi Field in New York City on Oct. 7.The group then continues on to London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka.(lotus@heraldcorp.com)