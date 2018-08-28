[Weather] Heavy rain forecast for nation’s central region

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Sporadic rain is in the forecast for most areas of South Korea on Tuesday, and cloudy skies will be seen nationwide, according to the Korean Meteorological Administration.As of 9:30 a.m., the weather agency had issued a heavy rain warning for the nation’s central region, which includes Daejeon, Cheongju, Jecheon and Danyang. Those areas will receive heavy rain during the day.The rain clouds will spread nationwide throughout the day. More than 150 millimeters of rain will lash Gyeonggi, Gangwon and Chungcheong provinces in the evening, while 80 mm of rain will fall in the central part of the country. The southern part of the peninsula will get 20 to 60 mm of rain at night.The rain will continue to fall throughout Wednesday, and the weather agency is advising the public to bring umbrellas with them when they go outside.Daytime temperatures will hover around 24 to 31 degrees Celsius nationwide, but the rain will temporarily bring cool weather. The daytime high in Seoul is expected to record 27 C, Suwon 28 C, Chuncheon 26 C, Gangneung 24 C, Daejeon 28 C, Gwangju 31 C, Daegu 31 C and Busan 29 C.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)