Korea beat Uzbekistan 4-3 in extra time to reach men's football semifinals

BEKSASI, Indonesia -- South Korea beat Uzbekistan 4-3 in extra time to reach the men's football semifinals at the 18th Asian Games on Monday.



Hwang Hee-chan scored the winning penalty, in addition to Hwang Ui-jo's hat trick, to help South Korea's under-23 side knock out Uzbekistan in a thrilling men's football quarterfinal match at Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium in Bekasi, east of Jakarta.



The defending champions will next face Vietnam at Pakansari Stadium in Cinibong, west of Jakarata, on Wednesday. Vietnam, led by South Korean head coach Park Hang-seo, beat Syria 1-0, also in extra time.







Looking to avenge their 4-1 defeat at the Asian Football Confederation U-23 Championship, South Korea deployed a 4-3-3 formation with Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo and Na Sang-ho playing up front.Song Bum-keun wore the gloves for injured No. 1 custodian Jo Hyeon-woo, who is recovering from a knee injury that he sustained during the round of 16 match against Iran.South Korea got off to a good start. Less than five minutes after the kickoff, Son moved the ball from midfield and threaded Hwang a fine pass. The Gamba Osaka striker then fired off a right foot strike to make the score 1-0.But their excitement didn't last long, as Uzbekistan leveled the score in the 17th minute with Jaloliddin Masharipov's goal.Dostonbek Khamdamov won the air ball in the box and set up Masharipov for the equalizer.Making things worse, South Korea had to replace defensive midfielder Jang Yun-ho in the 22nd as he appeared to be injured. Lee Jin-hyun came on for Jang to fill in the position.Hwang then swayed the match in South Korea's favor in the 35th.After receiving a pass from Hwang In-beom, he unleashed a screamer out of the box that left Uzbek goalkeeper Botirali Ergashev helpless.Hwang Ui-jo nearly completed a hat trick in the 41st. He managed to win the ball in the box and beat the goalkeeper, but his close range effort was blocked by Uzbek defender Dostonbek Tursunov.South Korea substituted Na Sang-ho for Red Bull Salzburg man Hwang Hee-chan to start the second half.But Uzbekistan's Ikromjon Alibaev took the lead away from the South Koreans.In the 53rd, Masharipov sent a cross from the left flank and it went straight to Alibaev. He then tucked the ball in between Song's legs to tie the score. Four minutes later, Alibaev's left footed shot took a deflection off Hwang Hyun-soo and rolled into the net, giving the Uzbeks a 3-2 lead.Looking frustrated, South Korea deployed Hellas Verona attacker Lee Seung-woo for Lee Seung-mo in the 61st.But once again, Hwang stepped up to save South Koreans. In the 75th, he received another pass from Son and didn't miss his one-on-one opportunity against the goalkeeper.It was his eighth goal of the tournament.Son could have delivered the winner in the 81st, but his powerful strike went inches wide of the net as both teams entered extra time.South Korea took advantage in the 101st after Alibaev was sent off for receiving his second yellow card.Hwang Ui-jo's strike in the 110th went wide, but the striker was once again hero of the night.Hwang Ui-jo earned a penalty in the 117th as he was brought down by Rustamjon Ashurmatov in the box. Hwang Hee-chan then took the spot kick to give South Korea a ticket to the last four. (Yonhap)