[Graphic News] South Korean beer exports to China surge

South Korea's beer exports to China more than doubled in 2017 from the previous year, but exports of other alcohol dropped steeply, industry data showed.South Korea shipped $50.2 million worth of beer to China in 2017, more than twice as much as $23.9 million tallied in the preceding year, figures provided by the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Corp. showed. The volume of exports, likewise, rose to 65.03 million liters from 31.61 million liters, and the unit price of the exports edged up to $0.77 per liter from $0.76.Unlike the success of beer, exports of soju distilled liquor dropped from $9.39 million to $7.34 million in the corresponding years. Exports of makgeolli, a type of rice wine, also declined, falling from $2.09 million to $1.55 million.