Korean man shot dead in Philippines

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 27, 2018 - 15:19
  • Updated : Aug 27, 2018 - 15:19

A South Korean man was killed in a pistol attack on the Philippine island of Cebu, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

The man in his 20s suffered a total of eight gun shots to his head, body and hand in the second-floor hallway of a motel on the Filipino island on Sunday in the incident that occurred at around 6:17 p.m. (local time), according to the ministry.

Local police are investigating the case, identifying a Filipino resident as a suspect.


(Yonhap)

South Korea's Consulate General there has dispatched a consular official and a South Korean police officer, assigned to the Korea desk of the diplomatic mission, to the scene.

They asked local authorities to conduct a thorough probe.

Last month, a South Korean tourist came under gun attack by an unidentified assailant while getting into a taxi in Manila. His wound was not life-threatening.

In May, a South Korean national residing in Manila was also shot to death by an armed man. (Yonhap)



