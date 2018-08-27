Korean man shot dead in Philippines

NATIONAL

A South Korean man was killed in a pistol attack on the Philippine island of Cebu, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday.



The man in his 20s suffered a total of eight gun shots to his head, body and hand in the second-floor hallway of a motel on the Filipino island on Sunday in the incident that occurred at around 6:17 p.m. (local time), according to the ministry.



Local police are investigating the case, identifying a Filipino resident as a suspect.







(Yonhap)

South Korea's Consulate General there has dispatched a consular official and a South Korean police officer, assigned to the Korea desk of the diplomatic mission, to the scene.They asked local authorities to conduct a thorough probe.Last month, a South Korean tourist came under gun attack by an unidentified assailant while getting into a taxi in Manila. His wound was not life-threatening.In May, a South Korean national residing in Manila was also shot to death by an armed man. (Yonhap)