6 arrested in Thailand over counterfeit NK money

Police in Chonburi, Thailand, said they had also seized some 86,000 banknotes amounting to 43 million North Korean won (53 million South Korean won or about $48,000) after an undercover investigation in the nearby Bang Lamung district.
|(Reuters)
A photo in the newspaper, the Bangkok Post, showed stacks of old North Korean banknotes used before Pyongyang’s 2009 currency revaluation.
Recently, rumors of fraud involving old North Korean banknotes have spread among Koreans in Thailand.
