Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

6 arrested in Thailand over counterfeit NK money

By Kim So-hyun
  • Published : Aug 27, 2018 - 11:52
  • Updated : Aug 27, 2018 - 11:52
Thai police have arrested six Thais on allegations that they traded counterfeit North Korean banknotes, a local newspaper reported Monday.

Police in Chonburi, Thailand, said they had also seized some 86,000 banknotes amounting to 43 million North Korean won (53 million South Korean won or about $48,000) after an undercover investigation in the nearby Bang Lamung district.


(Reuters)

A photo in the newspaper, the Bangkok Post, showed stacks of old North Korean banknotes used before Pyongyang’s 2009 currency revaluation.

Recently, rumors of fraud involving old North Korean banknotes have spread among Koreans in Thailand.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114