Korea's Jung Hye-lim wins gold in women's 100m hurdles

SPORTS

JAKARTA -- South Korea's Jung Hye-lim won the gold medal in women's 100-meter hurdles at the 18th Asian Games on Sunday.



Jung clocked 13.20 seconds to finish first among eight finalists at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Main Stadium in Jakarta.



Emilia Nova of Indonesia took silver at 13.33, followed by Lui Lai Yiu of Hong Kong at 13.42.







This was South Korea's first Asiad gold in athletics in eight years. South Korea grabbed four athletics gold medals at Guangzhou 2010, but finished the last Asian Games at home without collecting a gold medal.Jung, who is in her third Asian Games, was eliminated in the qualifying round at Guangzhou 2010, where her compatriot Lee Yeon-kyung took gold. Four years ago in Incheon, she finished fourth after failing to clear the final hurdle.Jung reached the finals by finishing first in her qualifying run with a time of 13.17.Jung had a reaction time of 0.135 second in her start, tying for second behind Lui. But she started to pick up the pace and didn't give up the lead.After crossing the finish line, the 31-year-old had a big smile on her face after watching the screen board. Although her time was below her personal best of 13.04, it was enough to grab the gold in what could be her last Asiad.Jung later told reporters that she will probably race until the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Yonhap)