Chon Jong-won wins gold in men's sport climbing

PALEMBANG, (Yonhap) -- South Korean Chon Jong-won won gold in the men's combined sport climbing event at the 18th Asian Games on Sunday.





South Korean sport climber Chon Jong-won celebrates after completing the bouldering portion of the men's combined event at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang, Indonesia, on Sunday. (Yonhap)

After the speed, bouldering and lead events, Chon had six total points at Jakabaring Sports City Sport Climbing.In the combined event, the climbers' ranking positions after speed, bouldering and lead are multiplied, and the one with the lowest total wins.Chon was first in bouldering, second in speed and third in lead.Kokoro Fujii of Japan got the silver medal with 15 points. He was first in lead but third in bouldering and fifth in speed.