Korean archers looking to win team gold medals

JAKARTA -- South Korean archers will try to win gold medals in team events against Chinese Taipei on Monday.



Archery has traditionally been a gold mine for South Korea at multi-sport competitions.



South Korea has won 38 gold medals at the Asian Games so far, 31 more than second place Japan.







Chang Hye-jin, a double gold medalist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, will team up with Kang Chae-young and Lee Eun-gyeong in the women's recurve final against Chinese Taipei.They will try to make up for their disappointment in the individual event. None of them reached the individual final, meaning that this year's Asian Games will be the first time in history that the women's recurve gold medal match will be played with no South Koreans.The men's recurve team, comprised of Kim Woo-jin, Lee Woo-seok and Oh Jin-hyek, will also take on Chinese Taipei for gold. Kim or Lee can become a double gold medalist with a team victory. The two archers are set to go head-to-head in the individual final.In the mixed compound final, the team of So Chae-won and Kim Jong-ho will face Chinese Taipei.South Korea will have some important events in ball sports.The men's under-23 football team will meet Uzbekistan, the winners of the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship, in the quarterfinals.South Korea, led by Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min, are looking to win the men's football title.The men's basketball team will play against the Philippines in the quarterfinals. South Korea's key task will be stopping Jordan Clarkson, a Filipino-American guard who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA.The women's volleyball team has confirmed its spot in the last eight, but Kim Yeon-koung and her teammates will not let their guards down against Chinese Taipei in their last group stage game.Although it's not a medal discipline, South Korea's e-sport stars will show their skills starting from "League of Legends," an online game which Lee Sang-hyeok, better known as his game-name "Faker," is considered as king. (Yonhap)