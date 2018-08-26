Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Nicki Minaj posts BTS tracks sweeping US chart

By Kim Jee-min
  • Published : Aug 26, 2018 - 15:27
  • Updated : Aug 26, 2018 - 15:27

US rapper Nicki Minaj recently posted on her Instagram page a screenshot of BTS’ new album tracks sweeping the US iTunes Songs chart.


(Instagram)

The screenshot shows BTS’ title track, “Idol,” in first place. Fans can also see a special version of “Idol” featuring Minaj alongside the band. 


(Instagram)

“Congrats to (BTS) on a great new album. I’m honored to be a part of it,” Minaj wrote on her post.

Since BTS released its repackaged album “Love Yourself: Answer” on Friday, its tracks are dominating music charts domestically and internationally. The music video for “Idol” broke the record for YouTube’s most viewed video in a 24-hour period, hitting over 50 million views within 20 hours of its release.

By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114