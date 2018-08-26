Samsung Display continues OLED excellence in latest mobile devices

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Note 9 (Samsung Display)

Samsung Display’s organic light-emitting diode panel has continued to prove its excellence in Samsung Electronics’ latest premium smartphones and tablets.Samsung’s latest smartphone Galaxy Note 9 sports the largest OLED display on any of its phones with a 6.4-inch panel, 18.5:9 aspect ratio and quad high definition with a resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels.The Samsung Display panel boasts screen reflectance, absolute color accuracy, peak brightness, native color gamut, contrast ratio and screen resolution.DisplayMate Technologies, which regularly tests and grades screens on the latest smartphones, said Samsung’s “level of display performance and excellence has been increasing each year and Galaxy Note 9 has raised the bar significantly higher.”Galaxy Note 9 set a new record for this brightness measurement that was 27 percent brighter than last year’s Galaxy Note 8. The device also featured a contrast rating for high ambient light that was 32 percent higher than that of its predecessor.Samsung Electronics’ new tablet Galaxy Tab S4 also sports Samsung Display’s 10.5-inch panel, super AMOLED and wide quad extended graphics array resolution (2,560x1,600 pixels). With a minimized bezel and 16:10 aspect ratio, it provides a 32 percent larger panel than its predecessor.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)