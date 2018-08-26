Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Display continues OLED excellence in latest mobile devices

By Shin Ji-hye
  • Published : Aug 26, 2018 - 16:11
  • Updated : Aug 26, 2018 - 17:17
Samsung Display’s organic light-emitting diode panel has continued to prove its excellence in Samsung Electronics’ latest premium smartphones and tablets.

Samsung’s latest smartphone Galaxy Note 9 sports the largest OLED display on any of its phones with a 6.4-inch panel, 18.5:9 aspect ratio and quad high definition with a resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels.

The Samsung Display panel boasts screen reflectance, absolute color accuracy, peak brightness, native color gamut, contrast ratio and screen resolution.

Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Note 9 (Samsung Display)

DisplayMate Technologies, which regularly tests and grades screens on the latest smartphones, said Samsung’s “level of display performance and excellence has been increasing each year and Galaxy Note 9 has raised the bar significantly higher.”

Galaxy Note 9 set a new record for this brightness measurement that was 27 percent brighter than last year’s Galaxy Note 8. The device also featured a contrast rating for high ambient light that was 32 percent higher than that of its predecessor.

Samsung Electronics’ new tablet Galaxy Tab S4 also sports Samsung Display’s 10.5-inch panel, super AMOLED and wide quad extended graphics array resolution (2,560x1,600 pixels). With a minimized bezel and 16:10 aspect ratio, it provides a 32 percent larger panel than its predecessor.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114