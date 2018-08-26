Sung Ki-ra wins ju-jitsu gold medal

SPORTS

Sung Ki-ra won the gold medal in the women's ju-jitsu newaza event at the 18th Asian Games on Saturday.



Sung defeated Tian En Constance Lien of Singapore 4-2 in the newaza women's under-62kg class at Jakarta Convention Center Assembly Hall, giving South Korea its first-ever medal in ju-jitsu.



Ju-jitsu is being contested in the Asian Games for the first time here.







(Yonhap)

The 21-year-old, who topped the 2018 World Championships, showed her dominance by reaching the final without conceding a single point.Sung crushed Annie Ramirez of the Philippines 21-0 and Orapa Senatham of Thailand 26-0. She then edged Yara Kikish of Jordan 2-0 and blanked Udval Tsogkhuu of Mongolia 5-0 to reach the final.Meanwhile, Hwang Myeng-se earned a bronze medal in the men's 94kg division with a submission win over Ramazan Kussainov of Kazakhstan. Hwang fell to the bronze medal match after losing to Faisal Alketbi of the United Arab Emirates in the semifinals.Newaza is a ju-jitsu discipline in which participants compete with ju-jitsu ground techniques to earn wins by submission with a lock on the joints or strangulation. With no punches or kicks allowed, the practitioners can also earn points for throws or taking controlling positions.Sung executed techniques worth two points to beat Lien in the final. (Yonhap)