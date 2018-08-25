Unified Korean canoeing team wins historic medal in women's 200m dragon boat racing

SPORTS

The unified Korean women`s canoeing team competes in women`s 200-meter dragon boat racing at the 18th Asian Games at the Jakabaring Rowing & Canoeing Regatta Course in Palembang, Indonesia, the co-host city of the Asian Games with Jakarta, on Aug. 25, 2018. (Yonhap)

The unified Korean canoeing team won a historic medal in women's 200-meter dragon boat racing at the 18th Asian Games on Saturday.The 12-member dragon boat racing team earned bronze in the women's canoeing traditional boat race after finishing third among six contestants at the Jakabaring Rowing & Canoeing Regatta Course in Palembang, Indonesia, the co-host city of the Asian Games with Jakarta, with a time of 56.851 seconds.China won gold at 56.161 while Indonesia took silver at 56.817.This is the first time that a joint Korean team medaled at an international multi-sport competition. The medal will count to neither South Korea nor North Korea in the Asian Games medal standings. Instead, it will be awarded to "Korea."The joint women's team is comprised of seven South Koreans and five North Koreans. From the South are Kang Cho-hee, Lee Ye-rin, Choi Yu-seul, Jang Hyun-jung, Byun Eun-jeong, Jo Min-ji and Kim Hyeon-hee. The canoers from the North are Jong Ye-song, Ho Su-jung, Cha Un-yong, Cha Un-gyong and Hyun Jae-chan. (Yonhap)