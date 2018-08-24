Ex-president Park sentenced to 25 years

NATIONAL

Former President Park Geun-hye seen as she appears at the court on Oct. 16. Yonhap

Former President Park Geun-hye was sentenced to 25 years in prison with a fine of 20 billion won ($17.8 million) Friday. She had previously been sentenced to 24 years with an 18 billion won fine in the initial trial for her part in the corruption scandal that led to her impeachment last year.Park, who has refused to appear at her trial, claiming she has lost faith in the judiciary, was not present at the ruling.The appellate court also ruled that Park had taken bribes from Samsung Group, overturning an earlier ruling.The appellate court said the former president had given “implied approval” for request in aiding Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong in the process of taking over the group.The court, however, said the alleged deal between Park and Lee did not involve specific requests. In ruling on the matter, the court upheld the earlier ruling that Samsung donated funds to the Mir and K-Sports foundations under pressure from the government, rather than as bribes.The Mir and K-Sports foundations are alleged to have been run by Park’s longtime associate Choi Soon-sil. Choi is also on trial for meddling in state affairs.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)