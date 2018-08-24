Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

D-Day for BTS to drop ‘Love Yourself-Answer’

By Kim Hye-soo
  • Published : Aug 24, 2018 - 11:25
  • Updated : Aug 24, 2018 - 11:25
K-pop sensation BTS is set to release its new EP, “Love Yourself: Answer,” on Friday at 6 p.m.

“Love Yourself: Answer” is the group’s third and final installment in the “Love Yourself” series. Previous albums “Love Yourself: Her” and “Love Yourself: Tear,” were megahits, catapulting the group to multiple Billboard music charts.


 
(Big Hit Entertainment)
(Big Hit Entertainment)
(Big Hit Entertainment)
(Big Hit Entertainment)

The new EP is a repackaged album that brings together 18 previously released songs and seven new songs, including lead track “Idol.”

The teaser video for “Idol” hit 9 million views in half a day Thursday. The concept album is to contain two CDs that include several solo tracks, such as J-hop’s “Just Dance,” RM’s “Love,” Suga’s “Seesaw” and Jin’s “Ephiphany.”

Timed with the release of the new album, BTS is to kick off its “2018 BTS World Tour Love Yourself” at Olympic Stadium in Seoul on Saturday.

By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114