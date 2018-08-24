D-Day for BTS to drop ‘Love Yourself-Answer’

“Love Yourself: Answer” is the group’s third and final installment in the “Love Yourself” series. Previous albums “Love Yourself: Her” and “Love Yourself: Tear,” were megahits, catapulting the group to multiple Billboard music charts.
The new EP is a repackaged album that brings together 18 previously released songs and seven new songs, including lead track “Idol.”
The teaser video for “Idol” hit 9 million views in half a day Thursday. The concept album is to contain two CDs that include several solo tracks, such as J-hop’s “Just Dance,” RM’s “Love,” Suga’s “Seesaw” and Jin’s “Ephiphany.”
Timed with the release of the new album, BTS is to kick off its “2018 BTS World Tour Love Yourself” at Olympic Stadium in Seoul on Saturday.
By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)