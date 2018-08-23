S. Korean swimmer assaulted by Chinese athlete during training

SPORTS

South Korean swimmer Kim Hye-jin was assaulted by a Chinese athlete during her training in Jakarta for the 18th Asian Games, officials here said Thursday.



The Korean Olympic & Sport Committee (KSOC) said Kim was physically attacked by a Chinese swimmer, whose name has not been revealed, during training at the Aquatic Center at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Arena in Jakarta.



(Yonhap)

According to the KSOC, Kim accidentally hit the Chinese swimmer's face while she was swimming in the pool. The Chinese athlete then later kicked Kim.The coaches of South Korea and China then separated the two swimmers to prevent further incident.According to the KSOC, the Chinese staff apologized to the South Korean athletes and coaches at the scene. They later visited the South Korean delegation at the athletes' village to make a further apology."Two swimmers had quarrel after they had physical contact," a KSOC official. "Kim apologized first, but apparently the Chinese athlete couldn't understand what she said and assaulted her."Kim finished fifth in the women's 100-meter backstroke final at the Asian Games. She failed to reach the finals in either the 50m or 200m backstroke events. (Yonhap)