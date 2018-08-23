K-water hosts seminar on water resource management for Southeast Asian delegates

|Officials of Southeast Asian countries and K-water pose during a seminar on ways to improve water supply systems and water quality, in Daejeon. (K-water)
K-water invited officials from nine countries -- East Timor, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand and the Philippines -- which have often faced difficulties in water resource management due to frequent typhoons or floods.
During the seminar, some 20 Korean experts will give lectures that revolve around ways to set up government policies for water resources management, the operation of dams and water supply systems, as well as techniques for water purification and quality control.
K-water has offered educational opportunities to some 4,000 people across some 100 countries since 1997.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)