N. Korea pressing harder for end-of-war declaration, lifting of sanctions

North Korea's external propaganda media are escalating pressure on the United States to sign a declaration to end the Korean War amid speculation about an imminent Pyongyang visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.



They also keep calling for the lifting of international sanctions on the North, arguing that sanctions and relationship improvement can never go together.



Uriminzokkiri, Pyongyang's state-controlled website, said Thursday that a declaration of an end to the 1950-53 war will terminate military confrontations between North Korea and the US, setting the stage for mutual trust and new progress in their bilateral relationship.







(Yonhap)

"In return for its counterpart's genuine goodwill and magnanimity, the US has not fulfilled any practical counteraction based on mutual respect and trust," the website said, urging Washington to prove its mutual trust by taking simultaneous actions like the adoption of an end-of-war declaration.It also claimed that a declaration of an end to the war is a first step towards regional and world peace and security.Meari, another propaganda website run by the North, said on the same day that the ongoing deadlock in North Korea-US relations has been caused by Washington's sanctions."Despite summit pledges by leaders of the US and South and North Korea to terminate hostilities, (the) bilateral relationship will never improve as long as the US sticks to its anti-DPRK sanctions and South Korea follows them," Meari said, accusing Washington and Seoul of "trying to burn firewood in the water.""Sanctions and improvement of relationship with the US and South Korea will never be compatible," it said.Watchers say Pyongyang appears to have shown strong resentment toward further strengthening of anti-North sanctions by the US despite its recent destruction of nuclear weapons and missile engine test sites.The North is also expected to attempt to put an end-of-war declaration and lifting of sanctions on the agenda with the US during an anticipated visit by Pompeo this month. (Yonhap)