North Korea's O Kang-chol wins gold in men's 69kg weightlifting

SPORTS

North Korea's O Kang-chol won a gold medal in the men's 69-kilogram division weightlifting competition at the 18th Asian Games on Wednesday.



O lifted a combined total of 336kg to deliver North Korea's third gold in weightlifting at Jakarta-Palembang 2018. He was followed by Doston Yukbov of Uzbekistan at 331kg and Izzat Artykov of Kyrgyzstan at 330kg.





(Yonhap)

North Korea took two weightlifting gold medals on Monday when Om Yun-chol and Ri Song-gum won their events.South Korea's Won Jeong-sik ended up empty-handed, failing to clear any of his clean and jerk attempts.North Korea's O took the lead from snatch with 151kg. He secured his lead by clearing 185kg in the clean and jerk on his second attempt. The 24-year-old failed to lift 188kg on his third attempt, but it was enough to grab a gold medal.For South Korea's Won, it was a disappointing performance.With Chinese weightlifters banned for their doping scandal at the Olympics, Won was considered the top gold medal contender, having won the 2017 world championships.Won, who finished sixth in the last two Asian Games, cleared 145kg in snatch, tying for third among 10 contestants in his group.He attempted 148kg on his third try in the snatch, but failed to lift.In the clean and jerk, Won tried for 180kg, but he failed to clear in the first two attempts. The 27-year-old then applied for 186kg on his third attempt but sat down. (Yonhap)