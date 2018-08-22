Taekwondo fighter Lee Hwa-jun wins silver in men's 80kg

SPORTS

(Yonhap)

Taekwondo fighter Lee Hwa-jun won a silver medal after finishing second in the men's 80-kilogram division sparring competition at the 18th Asian Games on Wednesday.Lee lost to Nikita Rafalovich of Uzbekistan 21-18 in the final at Jakarta Convention Center Plenary Hall in Jakarta to grab his first Asiad medal. It was South Korea's fourth silver medal in taekwondo "kyorugi" (sparring) at Jakarta-Palembang 2018.Against Rafalovich, Lee trailed 8-2 in the first set. He cut the deficit to one in the second round, however, after he landed three body kicks on Rafalovich. Starting the third set 10-9, Lee allowed a body kick and a face kick that cost him five points.Lee leveled the score 18-18 with nine seconds remaining, but just one second from the end, he gave up a penalty point, or "gamjeom." South Korea appealed for the call but it was rejected.Lee then allowed a kick to Rafalovich in the last second to suffer a close defeat.In his first major international competition, Lee trounced Sonam Wangchuk of Bhutan 36-2 in the round of 32. He then edged out the defending champion Mahdi Khodabakhshi of Iran 24-22 in the round of 16 and defeated Samuel Thomas Harper Morrison of the Philippines 27-18 in the quarterfinals.He reached the final by beating Nurlan Myrzabayev of Kazakhstan 17-16. Both fighters were tied until the last second, but the South Korean advanced after Myrzabayev surrendered a point on "gamjeom."Meanwhile, Cho Gang-min won a bronze medal in the men's 63-kilogram division sparring competition.Cho lost to Mirhashem Hosseini of Iran in the semifinals at Jakarta Convention Center Plenary Hall in Jakarta and settled for bronze in his first Asiad. (Yonhap)