Taekwondo fighter Lee Hwa-jun wins silver in men's 80kg

Lee lost to Nikita Rafalovich of Uzbekistan 21-18 in the final at Jakarta Convention Center Plenary Hall in Jakarta to grab his first Asiad medal. It was South Korea's fourth silver medal in taekwondo "kyorugi" (sparring) at Jakarta-Palembang 2018.
Lee leveled the score 18-18 with nine seconds remaining, but just one second from the end, he gave up a penalty point, or "gamjeom." South Korea appealed for the call but it was rejected.
Lee then allowed a kick to Rafalovich in the last second to suffer a close defeat.
In his first major international competition, Lee trounced Sonam Wangchuk of Bhutan 36-2 in the round of 32. He then edged out the defending champion Mahdi Khodabakhshi of Iran 24-22 in the round of 16 and defeated Samuel Thomas Harper Morrison of the Philippines 27-18 in the quarterfinals.
He reached the final by beating Nurlan Myrzabayev of Kazakhstan 17-16. Both fighters were tied until the last second, but the South Korean advanced after Myrzabayev surrendered a point on "gamjeom."
Meanwhile, Cho Gang-min won a bronze medal in the men's 63-kilogram division sparring competition.
Cho lost to Mirhashem Hosseini of Iran in the semifinals at Jakarta Convention Center Plenary Hall in Jakarta and settled for bronze in his first Asiad.