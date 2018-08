BUSINESS

(Herald DB)

Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-largest carmaker, said Wednesday that it has tentatively reached a wage deal for this year.Under the deal, the carmaker offered to raise workers' basic monthly wage by 45,000 won ($40) and provide bonuses worth 250 percent of basic pay plus 2.8 million won in extra compensation.Kia Motors' 28,800-strong union is set to vote Monday on whether to accept the tentative agreement.The maker of the K5 sedan and the Soul boxcar sold 1.62 million cars in the January-July period, up 4.5 percent from the same period a year earlier. (Yonhap)