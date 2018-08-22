Typhoon Soulik nears Korea, to pass through Seoul Friday

NATIONAL

Typhoon Soulik nearing South Korea is set to sweep through the peninsula later this week, the weather authorities said Wednesday.



The typhoon was approaching the southeastern coast of Jeju Island, off the country's southern tip, as of 9:00 a.m. and is moving northwest at a wind speed of 19 kph, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.



Soulik has a radius of maximum wind of up to 380 km, and within that radius, its strongest wind speed is 43 meters per second. It has a central pressure of 950 hectopascals. It is expected to bring downpours of up to 50 millimeters per hour and over 400 mm total to Jeju.







(Yonhap)

The typhoon is expected to pass through Jeju's western coast before it hits the sea about 140 km off the southwestern coastal city of Mokpo early Thursday.It will likely land in the central region around midnight Friday and sweep through Seoul's southeast on the same day and move northeast to the Gangwon region before it slips away, the KMA predicted.The typhoon is forecast to batter the country with heavy rains and thunderstorms nationwide later this week. The KMA estimates rains of 50-100 mm in Seoul, central Gyeonggi Province, South Chungcheong Province, Gangwon Province and North Jeolla Province.The approaching typhoon has prompted the central and local authorities to issue special weather alerts while bracing for possible damage.Local governments in regions within Soulik's expected route have bolstered available resources for preventive efforts and have been alerting residents in remote areas to prepare for the storm.Most planes at Jeju airport will be suspended from takeoff and landing starting this afternoon, a KMA official said. (Yonhap)