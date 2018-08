NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A 51-year-old college lecturer was booked without physical detention for allegedly filming intimate videos of women’s bodies on two separate occasions by aiming a camera up their clothes without their knowledge, police said.According to the Songpa Police Station, the suspect, surnamed Lee, is accused of secretly filming videos of 27 women at Olympic Park in Songpa-gu, southeastern Seoul, on May 11 and May 15.Lee is thought to have attached a camcorder to his bicycle handle, according to authorities, who said they found some 47 “molka,” or spycam videos, on the device.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)