Cheong Wa Dae launches crisis management system as typhoon approaches

NATIONAL

The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday that it put its crisis management center in operation as a strong typhoon was expected to soon make landfall in South Korea.



The center opened Tuesday, one day after President Moon Jae-in ordered complete preparations to help minimize damage and any human casualties from Typhoon Soulik.







The typhoon was expected to make landfall here early Thursday, becoming the first of its kind to do so in six years, according to the state-run Korea Meteorological Administration.The crisis management center is currently headed by Moon's top security adviser and head of the National Security Office, Chung Eui-yong, but the president is also receiving real-time reports on the progress of the typhoon and the country's preparations, Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.Moon was earlier set to hold a rare meeting with the heads of 17 major provincial and metropolitan governments on the day but called off the meeting to allow the local governments chiefs to attend to their disaster preparation efforts. (Yonhap)