Go to Mobile Version

SPORTS

LATEST NEWS

S. Korean taekwondo fighter Lee Ah-reum takes silver in women's 57kg

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 21, 2018 - 21:06
  • Updated : Aug 21, 2018 - 21:48
JAKARTA -- Taekwondo fighter Lee Ah-reum failed to defend her Asiad title on Tuesday.

Lee lost to Luo Zongshi of China, 6-5, in the women's taekwondo 57-kilogram kyorugi (sparring) final at the 18th Asian Games to settle for South Korea's third taekwondo sparring silver at this year's sport event.
 
South Korean taekwondo fighter Lee Ah-reum (left) on Tuesday spars with China's Luo Zongshi at the 2018 Asian Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Yonhap)


Lee and Luo were neck-and-neck going into the final. After ending the first round scoreless, Lee took the lead first by earning two points in the second round.

Luo made the score 4-2 after landing a kick to Lee's head, along with a penalty point. With just four seconds remaining, Lee leveled the score with a punch and a penalty point.

She then almost sealed the victory by executing a punch attack with two seconds left, but at the same time, Luo fought back with a body kick and earned two points for the victory.

(Yonhap)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114