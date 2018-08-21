S. Korean taekwondo fighter Lee Ah-reum takes silver in women's 57kg

SPORTS

South Korean taekwondo fighter Lee Ah-reum (left) on Tuesday spars with China's Luo Zongshi at the 2018 Asian Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Yonhap)

JAKARTA -- Taekwondo fighter Lee Ah-reum failed to defend her Asiad title on Tuesday.Lee lost to Luo Zongshi of China, 6-5, in the women's taekwondo 57-kilogram kyorugi (sparring) final at the 18th Asian Games to settle for South Korea's third taekwondo sparring silver at this year's sport event.Lee and Luo were neck-and-neck going into the final. After ending the first round scoreless, Lee took the lead first by earning two points in the second round.Luo made the score 4-2 after landing a kick to Lee's head, along with a penalty point. With just four seconds remaining, Lee leveled the score with a punch and a penalty point.She then almost sealed the victory by executing a punch attack with two seconds left, but at the same time, Luo fought back with a body kick and earned two points for the victory.(Yonhap)