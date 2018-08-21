9 killed in electronics factory fire

NATIONAL

INCHEON -- Nine South Korean workers were killed Tuesday in a factory fire in Incheon, just west of Seoul, authorities said.



The fire occurred at around 3:43 p.m. at an electronics goods factory production line that reportedly handles hazardous materials.



Some workers jumped out of the building before firefighters arrived and lost their lives.



Dozens of firetrucks were sent to the scene located inside the Namdong industrial complex.



The blaze appears to have started from the fourth floor, according to firefighters. They are trying to determine the exact cause of the fire. (Yonhap)



Photos by Yonhap









