Lee Dong-wook becomes brand campaign model for Chanel

Lee will model for Chanel’s new makeup line for men, Boy De Chanel, said his agency King Kong Entertainment on Tuesday.
|(Boy de Chanel)
A released photo showed Lee giving off charisma.
Chanel was reportedly drawn to Lee’s confident and masculine image, which it deemed as well-suited to the brand.
|(Boy De Chanel)
Boy De Chanel, Chanel’s first makeup line for men, will be launched in Korea on Sept. 1 and will be available elsewhere through online channels from November.
By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)