Wardrobe wars: Tech giants face off over clothing care systems

BUSINESS

Samsung's Consumer Electronics CEO Kim Hyun-suk poses next to Air Dresser at a media event on Tuesday. (Samsung Electronics)

Models pose next to Air Dressers at a media event on Tuesday. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled its first steam closet Air Dresser, joining the growing market for clothing care systems led by LG Electronics.As a newcomer in the market, Samsung has tried to adopt as many of the latest technologies as possible in the Air Dresser, to catch up with rival LG’s Styler.The tech titan’s closet system features Samsung’s steam technology used for its washing machines, wind control technology for air conditioners, deodorization technology for refrigerators and filter technology for air purifiers.The Air Dresser is able to powerfully spray air and steam, without artificially shaking the closet like the LG Styler does. LG owns a proprietary patent named “Moving Hanger” that dusts off clothes by swaying the inside hanger.The power of the air and steam sprays is set differently according to the type of garments and courses.A fine dust course removes up to 99 percent of dust clinging onto clothes in 25 minutes, the company said.Samsung has added a filter that deodorizes the smell of garments including cigarette and barbeque smells, marking the first attempt in the market. Sanitizing clothes is also possible through the Air Dresser’s sanitization course.Samsung’s home internet of things platform SmartThings is also connected to the new steam closet product, expanding the category of connected home appliances.My Closet on the platform scans barcodes on clothes, collects data about the materials and suggests efficient steaming courses.“Air Dresser will lead the current market to a new cleaning system for clothes,” said Kim Hyun-suk, CEO of the consumer electronics division at Samsung. “The latest product confidently sums up all of Samsung’s consumer electronics technologies.”According to the industry, around 150,000 steam closets were sold last year in the country, and the sales volume is estimated to double, nearing 300,000 units this year.“We welcome Samsung’s entry into the market that would boost growth,” said an LG official.LG launched the first edition of the Styler in 2011 and the second edition in 2015. Styler closets are sold in 13 countries. Coway introduced a similar air-shot closet brand in May through an original equipment manufacturer.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)