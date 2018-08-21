Park Sung-hyun returns to top of women's world golf rankings

SPORTS

South Korean golfer Park Sung-hyun has returned to the top of the women's world rankings.



Park leapfrogged three players to reach No. 1 in the latest rankings unveiled Tuesday on the strength of her victory at the Indy Women in Tech Championship in Indianapolis, Indiana, over the weekend. It was Park's third LPGA win of 2018.







(Yonhap)

Park spent one week at No. 1 in November last year en route to capturing both the Rookie of the Year award and the money title while sharing Player of the Year honors with fellow South Korean Ryu So-yeon.Ariya Jutanugarn fell from the top spot to No. 2 and South Korean Park In-bee stayed at No. 3, but Ryu dropped from No. 2 to No. 4.Kim In-kyung (No. 8) is the one other South Korean in the top 10. (Yonhap)