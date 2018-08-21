Trump says 'most likely' to meet Kim Jong-un again: report

NATIONAL

US President Donald Trump said Monday that it's "most likely" he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un again following their historic summit in June, according to a news report.



Trump was responding to a question during an interview with Reuters about whether the two are planning another meeting.



"It's most likely we will, but I just don't want to comment," he was quoted as saying, offering no details on the timing or venue.



At their June meeting in Singapore, Kim committed to work toward the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for security guarantees from the United States.







File image from the June summit of the two leaders. (Joint Press Corps)

Trump has hailed the deal as ending the North Korean nuclear threat, but critics say there has been no indication yet of Pyongyang's willingness to give up its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.In the interview, Trump pointed to North Korea's suspension of nuclear and ballistic missile testing and took credit for making it happen."I stopped (North Korea's) nuclear testing. I stopped (North Korea's) missile testing. Japan is thrilled. What's going to happen? Who knows? We're going to see," he said.North Korea last tested a nuclear weapon in September and an intercontinental ballistic missile in November, claiming the USwas within reach of its weapons.Tensions soared as Trump and Kim exchanged threats and personal insults before a mood of rapprochement set in with the North Korean leader's offer to send a delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea early this year.Trump told Reuters "a lot of good things are happening" with North Korea but did not elaborate on whether the regime has taken specific steps to dismantle its nuclear program since it demolished its only known nuclear testing site in May."I do believe they have," he said.Again the president touted his relationship with the North Korean leader."I like him. He likes me," he said. "There's no ballistic missiles going up, there's a lot of silence. ... I have very good personal relations with Chairman Kim, and I think that's what holds it together."Trump said he has "great chemistry" with the young leader.Rumors have swirled that the two could meet again on the occasion of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next month.Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is believed to be preparing a fourth trip to Pyongyang to follow up on the summit agreement. (Yonhap)