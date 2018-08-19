Dismembered body at Seoul Grand Park identified

Namyangju Police said it identified the man by the fingerprints left on the body.
The police plan to narrow down the list of suspects by investigating those who knew the deceased.
|Bushes near Seoul Grand Park where a dismembered body was found on Sunday. (Yonhap)
Earlier on Sunday at around 9:40 a.m., the torso of a man was found by a Seoul Grand Park worker in the bushes close to the parking lot.
The body was wrapped in black and white plastic bags. The body still had clothing on it, but had been there for some time. Police found the head not far away, also inside a black plastic bag.
