KEPCO signs $37.8 mln project in Dominican Republic

Kim Jong-gap, CEO of the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp., attends a parliamentary committee meeting on July 25, 2018. (Yonhap)

The state-run Korea Electric Corp. (KEPCO) said Friday it has won a $37.8 million project to replace or build new power distribution facilities in the Dominican Republic.KEPCO received an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order to improve power management systems, including telegraph poles, electric wire, transformers and power meters, in the southern and eastern areas of the Caribbean nation for the next two years.The project is aimed at reducing the republic's electricity transmission loss rate, which is about 30 percent, and enhancing its power infrastructure to handle rising energy demands.It is the third EPC project in the Dominican Republic, following previous ones in 2011 and 2016. The accumulated sales from the three projects amount to $140 million, the Korean firm said. (Yonhap)