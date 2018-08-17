Former N. Korean defense chief dies at 82

NATIONAL

This file photo shows former North Korean defense chief Kim Yong-chun. (Yonhap)

Former North Korean defense chief Kim Yong-chun died Thursday, Pyongyang's state media reported. He was 83.Kim, marshal of the Korean People's Army, died of acute myocardial infarction, the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Friday.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un leads the state funeral committee, with the bier of the deceased currently at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang and his hearse set to leave next Monday, according to the KCNA."Although he passed away, his exploits before the party, the revolution, the country and the people will shine long in the history of the revolution of the WPK (Workers' Party of Korea) and the history of building the revolutionary armed forces," the KCNA said in an English article.Kim Yong-chun was one of the most influential military leaders during the era of former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.From 2007-2014, he served as vice chairman of the powerful National Defense Commission. In 2009, he was the minister of the People's Armed Forces. After the death of Kim Jong-il in 2011, he worked as department director of the ruling party's Central Committee and general advisor to the People's Armed Forces.He was awarded the marshal title in 2016. (Yonhap)