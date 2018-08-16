BUSINESS

Korean premier calls for increased cooperation with Qatar By Yonhap Published : Aug 16, 2018 - 21:36

Updated : Aug 16, 2018 - 21:36



Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Thursday expressed hope for increased business and economic cooperation with Qatar, asking the visiting deputy prime minister of the Middle Eastern country to help expand business opportunities for Korean firms.



Lee's request came in a meeting with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who doubles as Qatar's foreign minister, the prime minister's office said.



"I wish Korean companies will take part in various projects in Qatar, such as those aimed at expanding the country's ports and desalinization plants and introducing compressed natural gas buses," the prime minister was quoted as telling Mohammed.



He also expressed hope the countries would expand their bilateral cooperation in the health and medical sector, according to the prime minister's office.



Mohammed noted Korean companies have greatly contributed to the economic development of his country and stressed the need for "continued and stable" cooperation between the countries in the energy sector.



He said Qatar also supported Seoul's ongoing efforts to establish permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula and that his country will continue to support such efforts. (Yonhap)



