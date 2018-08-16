S. Korea defeat Chinese Taipei 2-1 to start women's football competition

SPORTS

South Korea beat Chinese Taipei 2-1 in their women's football opening match at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia on Thursday.



Jeon Ga-eul and Jang Sel-gi scored a goal apiece at Gelora Sriwijaya Stadium in Palembang, Indonesia, to help South Korea to collect their first win in Group A in the women's football competition at the Asian Games.



The Taeguk Ladies, led by head coach Yoon Duk-yeo, are looking for their first gold medal at the Asian Games. South Korea took bronze medals at the two previous Asian Games.





(Yonhap)

Jeon scored just eight minutes after the kickoff. South Korea could have doubled the lead in the 31st minute, but Chelsea Ladies forward Ji So-yun missed a penalty kick.Jang made it 2-0 for South Korea in the 53rd. However, that lead was cut to one in the 74th when Yu Hsiu-chin scored for Chinese Taipei.South Korea's Han Chae-rin almost gave her team some breathing space in the 89th, but her attempt hit the post.South Korea will next face Maldives on Sunday. They'll then wrap up their group stage campaign against hosts Indonesia on Tuesday.The women's football tournament at this year's Asian Games features 11 teams. North Korea, the defending champions, are in Group B with China, Hong Kong and Tajikistan. Group C only has three countries: Japan, Vietnam and Thailand.The top three nations from Groups A and B, and the top two from Group C, will advance to the quarterfinals.The 18th Asian Games officially starts on Saturday, but the women's football competition started early for scheduling reasons. (Yonhap)