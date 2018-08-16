Go to Mobile Version

Father accused of beating 100-day-old baby to death

By Park Jin-won
  • Published : Aug 16, 2018 - 17:46
  • Updated : Aug 16, 2018 - 17:51
A man in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, is suspected of beating his 100-day-old baby to death.

Andong Police requested an arrest warrant for the 41-year-old father on Tuesday.

According to police, the father punched the infant multiple times on the head because he was frustrated with the baby’s crying, on Monday around 2:30 p.m.

When he realized the baby was not breathing, he called 119 and rushed to a hospital, but it was too late. That evening the father reported to police that his child had suddenly died in the hospital.

However, he later confessed that he had hit the baby after investigation reports showed there were traces of physical abuse on the baby’s body.

Police will further investigate whether the father had committed any other forms of abuse.

By Park Jin-won (jpark13@heraldcorp.com)

