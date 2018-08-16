Rejected man uses stun gun on woman

Gwangju Seobu Police Station on Tuesday arrested the suspect, surnamed Nam, for inflicting injuries requiring two weeks of treatment on the woman, who is an internet broadcaster.
|(Yonhap)
Nam waited in front of her apartment with an electroshock gun and another weapon, and used the stun gun on the victim’s neck and waist around noon on Tuesday as she left her home in Seo-gu, Gwangju.
Nam fled after attacking her, injured himself with the other weapon and was arrested on his way back to the victim’s apartment.
The victim had rejected him when he expressed his feelings for her through text messages, police found.
To protect the victim, police are patrolling around her apartment and provided her with a smartwatch that informs the police of her location.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)