Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Rejected man uses stun gun on woman

By Kim So-hyun
  • Published : Aug 16, 2018 - 11:13
  • Updated : Aug 16, 2018 - 11:13
A 21-year-old man attacked a woman with a stun gun after she had turned him down.

Gwangju Seobu Police Station on Tuesday arrested the suspect, surnamed Nam, for inflicting injuries requiring two weeks of treatment on the woman, who is an internet broadcaster.


(Yonhap)

Nam waited in front of her apartment with an electroshock gun and another weapon, and used the stun gun on the victim’s neck and waist around noon on Tuesday as she left her home in Seo-gu, Gwangju.

Nam fled after attacking her, injured himself with the other weapon and was arrested on his way back to the victim’s apartment.

The victim had rejected him when he expressed his feelings for her through text messages, police found.

To protect the victim, police are patrolling around her apartment and provided her with a smartwatch that informs the police of her location.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114