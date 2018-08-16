[Weather] Rain cools down parts of Korea

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Heavy rain that has been continued to fall since Wednesday will cool down the scorched regions in Korea Thursday, according to the Korean Meteorological Administration.About 20 to 60 millimeters of rain has been falling in the eastern coastal areas of Gangwon Province and the southern coastal areas of South Jeolla Province, while other parts of Jeolla, Gyeonggi, Gangwon and North Chungcheong provinces have been receiving 5 mm to 40 mm of rain since Wednesday.About 120 mm of rain is projected to lash the southern coast of Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island on Thursday, the weather agency said.The heat wave warnings that were issued in the southern coastal areas and Gyeongsang Province have been reduced to heat wave advisories, and the regions along the east coast will also see cooler weather compared to the recent blazing days due to the rainfall.The sweltering weather, however, will linger in the western parts of the country.Daytime highs will reach 34 degrees Celsius in Seoul, 34 C in Incheon, 35 C in Suwon, 32 C in Chuncheon, 27 C in Gangneung, 35 C in Daejeon, 34 C in Gwangju, 33 C in Daegu and 30 C in Busan.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)