[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Songdo World Culture Tourism Festival, or Songdo Beer Festival is an annual beer festival held from Aug. 24 to Sept. 1.The festival is held at the Songdo Moonlight Festival Park (Pentaport Park) in Incheon and costs 15,000 won for a day ticket. Tickets are 10,000 won in advance.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese. Its homepage (www.songdobeer.com) is only in Korean.The Garden of Morning Calm holds the Rose of Sharon Festival until Sept. 2. Visitors can see the Rose of Sharon as well as green grass fields, summer wildflowers, valleys, and Chungnyeongsan Mountain to fill their five senses.The event is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean or English, including on admission and participation fees, visit www.morningcalm.co.kr.The annual water festival is packed with programs including water shows, light shows and games and activities for visitors to enjoy. It is open to visitors of all ages and runs through Aug. 26.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, including on admission and participation fees, visit www.everland.com.Herb Island Lighting & Illumination Festival features a romantic ambience created by splendid lighting. It features a pink wish tunnel, sparkling buildings, a Santa Village, photo zone and other twinkling places for visitors to enjoy.The event is held until Oct. 31, and open to visitors of all ages. Admission costs 6,000 won.For more information in Korean, English and Chinese, visit www.herbisland.co.krThe annual DongGang International Photo Festival features the DongGang Photography Award Exhibition, International Open Call and Photojournalists Exhibition. It runs through Sept. 21.Admission is 3,000 won for adults, 1,500 won for teenagers and 1,000 won for children. The event is open to visitors of all ages.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.