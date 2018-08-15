[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

As North Korea pursues a nuclear program, the South Korean intelligence service sends a black operative, Heukgeumseong (Hwang Jung-min), to Beijing. Disguising himself as a businessman, the spy soon gains the trust of high-ranking North Korean official Lee Myeong-un (Lee Sung-min), and commences his mission to infiltrate the highly secluded country.Gangrim (Ha Jung-woo), an agent of the afterlife, attempts to clear his client Kim Su-hong’s (Kim Dong-wook) charges in a trial after death, while his colleagues Haewonmak (Ju Ji-hoon) and Lee Deok-choon (Kim Hyang-gi) try to bring an elderly man living past his due time to the underworld. But the trio’s past threatens both missions.Five years after the events of “Mamma Mia! (2008),” Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) learns about the past of her mother Donna (Meryl Streep) while pregnant herself. The movie moves back and forth between the present and the past as it also follows the story of young Donna (Lily James).“Mission: Impossible - Fallout” finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby join the dynamic cast.