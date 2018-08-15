Another BMW car catches fire amid safety scandal

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

A BMW vehicle, which was not included in the German carmaker's massive recall, caught fire on Wednesday, fueling further concerns over safety.Police and firefighters said a BMW X1 vehicle in North Jeolla Province, south of Seoul, caught fire at 4:17 a.m.Smoke was seen coming from the front part of the car when the driver stopped after hearing a rattling sound coming from the car, investigators added. No casualties were reported.The BMW X1, produced in 2012, is a model not included in the list of its cars recalled after a recent series of engine fires.Last month, BMW said it would recall around 106,000 vehicles of 42 different models after dozens of its cars caught fire across the country.The company has identified exhaust gas recirculation, one of the principal methods used to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel engines, as the cause of the fires in the engine compartment.The government on Tuesday issued an order to suspend the operation of all BMW vehicles that have yet to receive safety inspections.