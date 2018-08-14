CCF 2018 to discuss ‘essence’ of Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Logo for CCF 2018 (CICI)

Amy Chu (CICI)

Eran Katz (CICI)

Sebastian Masuda (CICI)

A forum for discussing Korea’s image in the eyes of the world will be held in Seoul from Aug. 28-29.Culture Communication Forum 2018, organized by the Corea Image Communication Institute, will invite opinion leaders from around the world to “experience the essence of Korean culture and get a chance to promote their own culture,” organizers said Tuesday.Delegates from the participating countries are: US comic book writer Amy Chu; best-selling author Eran Katz of Israel; Sebastian Masuda, an art director from Japan; founder & director of Multimedia Art Museum Olga Sviblova from Russia; first female professional jamon slicer Esther Sobrino of Spain; French director and actor Noemie Nakai; Indian filmmaker, art historian and photographer Benoy K. Behl; celebrity chef and patissier Janice Wong from Singapore; curator, writer and art critic Qilan Shen of China; and Kim Jung-ja of Korea, CEO of Bangawon & Jungyookpo.The forum will release a survey on topics of Korea’s image to foreign visitors and what has contributed the most to its image today.Winners of the photo and video contests on what best represents Korea will be recognized and participate in the discussion. Participants from 21 countries submitted what they thought were images that capture the hidden charms of Korea.The two-day event will also have foreign participants experience Korea through visits to museums and palaces, as well as tasting Korean delicacies.Among the 250 opinion leaders to attend the gala event on Aug. 29 are former Prime Minister Hang Seung-soo, CJ Group Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik, actor Ahn Sung-ki, director of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games’ opening ceremony Song Seung-hwan and ambassadors to South Korea from 47 countries, including Harry Harris of the US, Yasumasa Nagamine of Japan, Simon Smith of the UK, Yip Wei Kiat of Singapore and James Choi of Australia.The annual event has been held since 2011.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)