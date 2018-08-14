Go to Mobile Version

Policeman found with bullet wound in head

By Park Jin Won
  • Published : Aug 14, 2018 - 16:53
  • Updated : Aug 14, 2018 - 16:53
A policeman was found injured with a bullet wound to his head at a police substation in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, Tuesday.

The 50-year-old officer was found in the changing room by a colleague at around 8:25 a.m.

He is currently in critical condition in hospital. 


(Yonhap)

According to the local police, the officer came to work at around 8:10 a.m. and went into the changing room after receiving his .38-caliber revolver. Then two loud gunshot sounds were heard.

Police said they are investigating the exact details of the case, but given that the revolver was found onsite, the officer might have shot himself either by mistake or on purpose.

