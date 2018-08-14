Policeman found with bullet wound in head

The 50-year-old officer was found in the changing room by a colleague at around 8:25 a.m.
He is currently in critical condition in hospital.
|(Yonhap)
According to the local police, the officer came to work at around 8:10 a.m. and went into the changing room after receiving his .38-caliber revolver. Then two loud gunshot sounds were heard.
Police said they are investigating the exact details of the case, but given that the revolver was found onsite, the officer might have shot himself either by mistake or on purpose.
By Park Jin-won (jpark13@heraldcorp.com)