Korean white hat hackers win CTF competition in US

BUSINESS

(Raonsecure)

South Korean white hat hackers took the first place in the Defcon 26 Hacking Conference Capture the Flag Competition held in Las Vegas from Thursday through Sunday, according to Raonsecure Tuesday.White hat hackers refer to security experts who identify security flaws and defend against hacking attacks on a website, while Capture The Flag means an information security competition.This marked the second time that the team representing Korea, defkor00t, became the winner in the US competition. A Korean team also won in 2015. Led by Lee Jong-ho, the team this year was composed of cybersecurity experts from Raon Whitehatcenter and from Korea University. Raon WhiteHat Center is a security intelligence service provider unit of Korean company Raonsecure.The Korean white hat hackers were also winners of Secon CTF in Japan in 2015 and Hitcon CTF in Taiwan for three consecutive years until 2017.By Son Ji-hyoung