Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

K-pop legend H.O.T. to hold 1st concert since 2001

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Aug 13, 2018 - 18:01
  • Updated : Aug 13, 2018 - 18:07
H.O.T., one of the biggest groups in K-pop history, is holding its first concert since its 2001 break-up.

Local promoters for the concert on Monday confirmed earlier reports that the boy band will hold a concert in October at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul, after their comeback performance on MBC’s “ToToGa 3: Return of the Kings” made headlines and created a nationwide buzz.

H.O.T. (S.M. Entertainment)


“There have been a parade of requests from the fans since the ‘Totoga’ concert in February. ... The members agreed to hold a concert for the fans,” an official from the promotion company PRM was quoted as saying.

After debuting in 1996, H.O.T. was the first boy band in Korea to accomplish a megastar status and international fame, enjoying popularity in other Asian countries even before the term “hallyu” was coined.

All of its five studio albums sold more than 1 million copies.

(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114