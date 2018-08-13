BTS and ARMY honored at Teen Choice Awards

ENTERTAINMENT

(Big Hit Entertainment)

(Twitter)

(Twitter)

BTS and its fan club ARMY were named Choice International Artist and Choice Fandom at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.US broadcaster Fox aired the 20th Teen Choice Awards held in California on Sunday. The annual event celebrates the year’s notable achievements in music, film, TV and fashion, based on votes by US viewers aged 13 to 19.ARMY outdid the fan clubs of Fifth Harmony, Taylor Swift, Black Pink, CNCO and One Direction, while BTS bagged the Choice International Artist award for the second straight year.The boy band is gearing up to release its new repackaged album, “Lover Yourself: Answer” on Aug. 24.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)