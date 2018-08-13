Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Deaf repeat offender arrested for stealing fruit

By Kim So-hyun
  • Published : Aug 13, 2018 - 13:02
  • Updated : Aug 13, 2018 - 13:02
Gwangju Northern District Police Station said Monday they detained a 37-year-old deaf man surnamed Hong suspected of stealing fruits and vegetables from a truck.

Hong allegedly stole garlic, tomatoes, peaches, grapes and other produce worth 600,000 won ($529) on seven occasions from a truck parked at an apartment complex in Unam-dong, Buk-gu, Gwangju, on July 3.


(Yonhap)

The man, with a criminal record of 11 previous incidents, including theft, was released from prison in December, and has been homeless.

Hong told police in sign language that he “shared the stolen fruits and vegetables with people who were poorer” than him.

Police began the investigation upon repeated reports of stolen produce, and identified Hong’s face from his previous thefts.

Police requested a warrant to detain Hong as it was a repeat offense and because he was homeless.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114