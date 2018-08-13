[Weather] High temperatures still linger across country

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

It’s almost halfway through August, but the sweltering summer heat is likely to continue, with daytime highs hovering 35 degrees Celsius, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.The temperature in Seoul is to reach a high of 36 C on Monday, Incheon 35 C, Suwon 36 C, Chuncheon 35 C, Gangneung 33 C, Daejeon 36 C, Jeonju 36 C, Gwangju 35 C, Daegu 36 C and Busan 34 C.Rain accompanying lightning and thunder may fall sporadically across the country in the afternoon, especially in North Gyeongsang Province areas.The tropical nights in Seoul that have extended so far for 22 consecutive days show no signs of immediately abating.Typhoons Yagi and Leepi, which are moving toward China and Japan, respectively, are unlikely to affect the Korean Peninsula, the weather agency said.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)