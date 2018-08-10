Korean adaptation of ‘Luther’ to go on small screen in winter

ENTERTAINMENT

David Belshaw (left) and Shin Ha-kyun (MBC)

MBC will present a remake of the BBC drama “Luther” this winter. For the Korean adaptation of the drama, actor Shin Ha-kyun will play the main lead character.David Belshaw, an international scripted producer at BBC Studios, recently visited Korea and met with the production team.“‘Luther’ is a great drama with a tight plot and interesting characters,” Belshaw said, showing his anticipation for the Korean remake. “Korean viewers will experience an interesting, surprising and different drama that they haven’t watched before. They will love ‘Luther.’”Shin, who will play the dedicated detective, also displayed his confidence.“There are fans in Korea that love ‘Luther.’ I should not let them down. I would like to show them the charm and the power of the original work,” Shin said.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)