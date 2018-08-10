Colours offers customized cosmetic products using AI

LIFE&STYLE

New cosmetic brand Colours presents cosmetic products that are customized for each customer using artificial intelligence.Through the brand’s self-developed Skin Reading program, an individual can receive a diagnosis of one’s skin condition through a smartphone.The AI facial recognition technology diagnoses the person’s skin type and age. The program further analyzes the person’s eating habits, lifestyle and external environment, and predicts an expected aging process.After a thorough analysis, a Skin Code is given. There are a total of 74.4 million possibilities. According to the Skin Code, toners and creams can be made with different components and textures.Products by Colours can be purchased through the brand’s official website.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)